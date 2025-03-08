Hyder scores 25, Cal Poly beats Long Beach State 83-69

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder’s 25 points helped Cal Poly defeat Long Beach State 83-69 on Saturday. Hyder…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder’s 25 points helped Cal Poly defeat Long Beach State 83-69 on Saturday.

Hyder added five rebounds for the Mustangs (14-18, 8-12 Big West Conference). Owen Koonce went 8 of 14 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 20 points. Isaac Jessup went 5 of 15 from the field (5 for 13 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Beach (7-25, 3-17) were led by Devin Askew, who posted 21 points. TJ Wainwright added 17 points for Long Beach State. Derrick Michael Xzavierro finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks. The loss was the Beach’s 15th in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

