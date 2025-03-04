Hurley scores 24 as Vermont downs Albany 79-71

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 24 points in Vermont’s 79-71 victory against Albany on Tuesday night. Both teams…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 24 points in Vermont’s 79-71 victory against Albany on Tuesday night.

Both teams play Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament. Second-seeded Vermont plays No. 7 seed New Hampshire and fourth-seeded Albany takes on No. 5 seed Binghamton.

Hurley went 9 of 12 from the field (6 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Catamounts (20-11, 13-3 America East Conference). Sam Alamutu scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jace Roquemore had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range). The Catamounts extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Great Danes (16-15, 8-8) were led by Byron Joshua, who recorded 25 points and three steals. Amar’e Marshall added 19 points and two steals for Albany. Kacper Klaczek also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

