Hurley scores 18, Vermont beats New Hampshire 64-57 in America East Conference Playoffs quarterfinal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 18 points to lead No. 2 seed Vermont to a 64-57 victory over seventh-seeded New Hampshire on Saturday in an America East Conference Playoffs quarterfinal.

Vermont (21-11) will move on to face the Bryant-UMBC winner in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Hurley shot 8 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Nick Fiorillo shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. It was the ninth straight victory for the Catamounts.

The Wildcats (8-24) were led in scoring by Khalil Badru, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Sami Pissis added 15 points for New Hampshire. Davide Poser also had 11 points and two steals.

Ayo-Faleye scored four points in the first half and Vermont went into the break trailing 34-26. Hurley led the Catamounts with 14 points in the second half.

