Huff’s 29 lead Chattanooga past VMI 91-70

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Honor Huff had 29 points in Chattanooga’s 91-70 win against VMI on Saturday.

Huff shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 7 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mocs (23-8, 15-3 Southern Conference). Garrison Keeslar scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Frank Champion shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points. The Mocs picked up their 11th straight win.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the Keydets (13-18, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Augustinas Kiudulas added 21 points and 13 rebounds for VMI. TJ Johnson had 12 points.

Chattanooga will be the top seed in the conference tournament and has a first-round bye. VMI is locked into seventh place and will play The Citadel on Friday, the first day of the tournament.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

