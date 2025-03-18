Huff hits 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left in triple OT as Chattanooga beats Middle Tennessee in NIT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland scored 31 points and Honor Huff made a long 3-ponter with 11.1 seconds left…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland scored 31 points and Honor Huff made a long 3-ponter with 11.1 seconds left in triple overtime as Chattanooga defeated Middle Tennessee 109-103 on Tuesday in the NIT.

Trey Bonham also had a key block on Kamari Lands’ 3-pointer at the other end to secure the victory.

Bonham added 27 points while going 11 of 20 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had 10 rebounds and six assists for the Mocs (25-9). Collin Mulholland shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 21 points.

The Blue Raiders (22-12) were led by Camryn Weston, who recorded 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. Essam Mostafa added 30 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Jestin Porter had 19 points.

