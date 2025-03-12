Hubbard scores 26 points, Mississippi State cruises past LSU 91-62 in the SEC Tournament first round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Hubbard made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 10 seed Mississippi State cruised…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Hubbard made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 10 seed Mississippi State cruised to a 91-62 victory over 15th-seeded LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Mississippi State (21-11) will move on to face seventh-seeded Missouri (21-10) in the second round on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs shot 52% (35 of 67) overall, including 15 of 34 (44%) from long range. Hubbard finished 9 of 19 from the floor, while nine other Bulldogs scored at least five points.

LSU had 22 made field goals (39%) and 15 turnovers to end the season on a six-game skid.

Jordan Sears made three 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead LSU (14-18). Robert Miller III added 14 points and Cam Carter had 13.

Hubbard scored 16 points in the first half to help Mississippi State build a 44-24 lead at the break. LSU pulled to 51-40 with 15 minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs answered with a 20-2 run for a 71-42 advantage with about 11 minutes left.

The Bulldogs are looking for their third straight NCAA Tournament bid — something they haven’t done since 2005.

