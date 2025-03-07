Live Radio
Howard scores 21 off the bench, Drake defeats Southern Illinois 70-53 in MVC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 3:37 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isaia Howard helped lead top-seeded Drake over eighth-seeded Southern Illinois on Friday with a career-high 21 points off of the bench in a 70-53 victory in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday to play the winner of Illinois State-Belmont on Saturday.

Howard added six steals for the Bulldogs (28-3). Bennett Stirtz scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and five assists. Cam Manyawu had 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Salukis (14-19) with 19 points. Drew Steffe added 11 points for Southern Illinois. Kennard Davis had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

