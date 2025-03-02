Howard plays South Carolina State after Harper’s 23-point outing

Howard Bison (12-17, 7-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (16-12, 9-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (12-17, 7-5 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (16-12, 9-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits South Carolina State after Blake Harper scored 23 points in Howard’s 72-68 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. South Carolina State has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 7-5 in MEAC play. Howard is third in the MEAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Harper averaging 5.4.

South Carolina State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard gives up. Howard scores 6.7 more points per game (77.7) than South Carolina State allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is shooting 58.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Harper is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

