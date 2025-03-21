Howard plays Siena in NIT matchup

Siena Saints (17-13, 14-7 MAAC) at Howard Bison (21-11, 14-3 MEAC) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Howard and…

Siena Saints (17-13, 14-7 MAAC) at Howard Bison (21-11, 14-3 MEAC)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Siena square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison are 14-3 against MEAC opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Howard has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Saints are 14-7 against MAAC teams. Siena is second in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anajah Brown averaging 3.7.

Howard’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 64.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 60.0 Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.1 points. Zennia Thomas is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

