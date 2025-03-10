Howard Bison and Delaware State Hornets meet in MEAC Tournament

Delaware State Hornets (5-23, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-10, 12-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (5-23, 1-13 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (19-10, 12-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays in the MEAC Tournament against Delaware State.

The Bison’s record in MEAC play is 12-2, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Howard is third in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Hornets are 1-13 against MEAC teams. Delaware State is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.1 turnovers per game.

Howard is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Howard has given up to its opponents (36.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is averaging 15.1 points for the Bison. Zennia Thomas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.5 points and two steals for the Hornets. Ericka Huggins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

