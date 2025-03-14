Houston meets BYU in Big 12 Tournament

BYU Cougars (24-8, 15-6 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (28-4, 20-1 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT…

BYU Cougars (24-8, 15-6 Big 12) vs. Houston Cougars (28-4, 20-1 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston plays in the Big 12 Tournament against No. 17 BYU.

The Houston Cougars have gone 20-1 against Big 12 teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 74.3 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The BYU Cougars’ record in Big 12 play is 15-6. BYU is second in the Big 12 scoring 81.8 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Houston’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game BYU gives up. BYU averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Houston allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 86-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Emanuel Sharp led the Cougars with 18 points, and Trevin Knell led the Cougars with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Houston Cougars. Sharp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Richie Saunders is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, while averaging 16.2 points. Egor Demin is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston Cougars: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

BYU Cougars: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.