Houston hosts Rodriguez and UCF

UCF Knights (10-17, 3-14 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (5-23, 1-16 Big 12)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Houston after Emely Rodriguez scored 21 points in UCF’s 98-73 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cougars have gone 5-9 in home games. Houston has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 3-14 in conference games. UCF has a 4-16 record against opponents over .500.

Houston’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game UCF allows. UCF averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston allows.

The Cougars and Knights match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cougars. Gia Cooke is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 20.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 54.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

