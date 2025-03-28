Houston Cougars face the Purdue Boilermakers in Sweet 16

Purdue Boilermakers (24-11, 14-8 Big Ten) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 22-1 Big 12) Indianapolis; Friday, 10:09 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Boilermakers (24-11, 14-8 Big Ten) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 22-1 Big 12)

Indianapolis; Friday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and No. 22 Purdue play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cougars have gone 22-1 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Houston is 29-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Boilermakers are 14-8 against Big Ten teams. Purdue is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Houston scores 74.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.6 Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 14.9 points, eight assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 72.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

