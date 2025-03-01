Houston Christian faces Northwestern State on 5-game losing streak

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 3-16 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-14, 10-8 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-22, 3-16 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-14, 10-8 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian enters the matchup with Northwestern State as losers of five games in a row.

The Demons have gone 7-5 in home games. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Blake averaging 4.7.

The Huskies are 3-16 in Southland play. Houston Christian gives up 63.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.5 points per game.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 49.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 59.6 Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is averaging 9.7 points for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 47.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

