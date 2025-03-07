Holt and Mercer knock off Western Carolina 67-66 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt made a game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds left and racked up 24 points to…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Holt made a game-winning layup with 4.6 seconds left and racked up 24 points to lead Mercer past Western Carolina 67-66 on Friday in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Holt also added six rebounds for the Bears (14-18). Ahmad Robinson scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Chevalier Emery finished with 20 points and two steals for the Catamounts (8-22). Bernard Pelote added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Western Carolina. Marcus Kell also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Robinson scored nine points in the first half for Mercer, who went into the break tied 29-29. Holt led Mercer with 19 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.