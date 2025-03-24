Hohn puts up 22 in UC Irvine’s 66-61 win over Jacksonville State in NIT

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn had 22 points in UC Irvine’s 66-61 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn had 22 points in UC Irvine’s 66-61 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday in the NIT.

The Anteaters play UAB in the quarterfinals.

Hohn shot 7 for 15 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (30-6). Myles Che scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Bent Leuchten shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks (23-13) were led in scoring by Jaron Pierre Jr., who finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Marcellus Brigham Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jacksonville State. Quel’Ron House had 10 points.

Hohn put up 13 points in the first half for UC Irvine, who led 36-35 at halftime. UC Irvine used an 11-3 second-half run come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 64-58 with 37 seconds left in the half before finishing off the victory. Hohn scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.