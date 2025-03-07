Hofstra Pride take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies in CAA Tournament

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 3-15 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA) Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 3-15 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -7.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays in the CAA Tournament against N.C. A&T.

The Pride have gone 6-12 against CAA opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Hofstra scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Aggies’ record in CAA games is 3-15. N.C. A&T has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hofstra scores 66.6 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 76.2 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pride. German Plotnikov is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahnathan Lamothe is scoring 13.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 12.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

