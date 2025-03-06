Hofstra plays in CAA Tournament against the N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 3-15 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA) Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 3-15 CAA) vs. Hofstra Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA)

Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on N.C. A&T in the CAA Tournament.

The Pride’s record in CAA play is 6-12, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Hofstra is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-15 against CAA teams. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jahnathan Lamothe averaging 6.5.

Hofstra is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.8% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 14.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

Lamothe is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.