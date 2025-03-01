Hofstra hosts N.C. A&T on 4-game home skid

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 3-14 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-17, 5-12 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-23, 3-14 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-17, 5-12 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on N.C. A&T looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Pride have gone 5-7 in home games. Hofstra is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 3-14 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is ninth in the CAA scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Hofstra scores 66.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 76.4 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz Davis is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Jean Aranguren is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Camian Shell is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Aggies. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

