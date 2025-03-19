Historically Black underdog Alabama State to face in-state powerhouse Auburn in March Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alabama State coach Tony Madlock knows he and his Hornets won’t get much sleep before taking…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alabama State coach Tony Madlock knows he and his Hornets won’t get much sleep before taking the court Thursday against Auburn, the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.

Madlock isn’t worried. His Hornets have plenty of experience against power conference teams for a simple reason, and they now have the adrenaline from the program’s first March Madness victory. They beat Saint Francis 70-68 to kick off this year’s tournament.

Also, historically Black colleges and universities are used to making do and playing “money” games against tough competition to help pay the bills.

“All HBCUs have to do ’em. We’re used to playing high-major teams,” Madlock said Wednesday. “We’ve done it.”

Alabama State played at Auburn in December 2023, with Tigers coach Bruce Pearl noting the Hornets won the second half even if they lost the game.

The NCAA Tournament is different, and this time Alabama State is sticking around longer than it did the last time, in 2011.

“It seemed like the lights were a lot brighter in Dayton Arena,” Madlock said. “We played all over the country this year. We played at high-major programs. And last night it seemed like the lights were brighter in the NCAA Tournament.”

Madlock and Auburn are familiar with each other, with Alabama State about 50 miles away in Montgomery. Madlock also spent four seasons as an assistant with the Tigers under Tony Barbee, and a son started his basketball career there.

Senior guard CJ Hines said this is a rivalry.

“Just because it’s so close, two Alabama teams facing off, so it means a lot to us just because it’s two teams from the state of Alabama,” Hines said.

Pearl said he knows the Hornets won’t be intimidated in part because of how Madlock and his assistants prepare their players.

“They don’t have the resources that we have, but their expectations for how they train, how they coach and how they treat their players (are the same as ours),” Pearl said.

Auburn from the mighty Southeastern Conference is 6-0 all-time against Alabama State, including one played on the Southwestern Athletic Conference program’s home court.

This will be Pearl’s second matchup with Alabama State after that Dec. 22, 2023 meeting at Neville Arena, which Auburn won 82-62. The schools have never met in March Madness, and it’s the second time Auburn has faced an in-state rival in the tournament.

Madlock said his Hornets plan to have fun and enjoy the moment. He knows what Tuesday night’s win means not just for Alabama State but for all HBCUs and the state of Alabama.

“That is the type of thing that we like to be heard about our university, all positive things, so we’re really excited about that,” Madlock said.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.