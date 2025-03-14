Hines scores 15 as Alabama State beats Grambling 64-62 in SWAC Tournament semifinals

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines had 15 points in Alabama State’s 64-62 win against Grambling on Friday in…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines had 15 points in Alabama State’s 64-62 win against Grambling on Friday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

TJ Madlock made two free throws with 56 seconds left to give Alabama State a 64-58 lead.

Hines added five assists for the Hornets (18-15). Tyler Mack shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points.

Kintavious Dozier finished with 20 points for the Tigers (12-22). James Flippin added 18 points for Grambling. Mikale Stevenson also had nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Hines scored 11 points in the first half and Alabama State went into the break trailing 36-33. Alabama State went on a 13-2 second-half run to give them the lead at 64-58. Mack scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.