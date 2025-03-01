Hines leads SE Louisiana against Texas A&M-CC after 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-13, 10-8 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-13, 10-8 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces Texas A&M-CC after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 72-69 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Islanders have gone 13-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks second in the Southland with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 5.4.

The Lions have gone 12-6 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is the Southland leader with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hines averaging 4.5.

Texas A&M-CC makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). SE Louisiana has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.9 points. Clark is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Burton is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.8 points. Hines is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

