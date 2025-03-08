High Point plays Winthrop in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (19-11, 14-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (19-11, 14-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays in the Big South Tournament against Winthrop.

The Panthers have gone 14-3 against Big South teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. High Point is second in the Big South scoring 67.6 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Eagles’ record in Big South action is 10-7. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.6.

High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Zavala is shooting 48.5% and averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Nakyah Terrell is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.