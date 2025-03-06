High Point plays UNC Asheville in Big South Tournament

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-26, 2-15 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (18-11, 13-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 11:30…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-26, 2-15 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (18-11, 13-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays in the Big South Tournament against UNC Asheville.

The Panthers’ record in Big South games is 13-3, and their record is 5-8 against non-conference opponents. High Point is ninth in the Big South in rebounding with 28.7 rebounds. Nevaeh Zavala paces the Panthers with 5.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-15 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville has a 2-13 record against opponents over .500.

High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zavala is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Lauren Scott is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lalmani Simmons is averaging 10.8 points for the Bulldogs. Dakota McCaughan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

