High Point plays in Big South Tournament against the Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (19-11, 14-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays in the Big South Tournament against Winthrop.

The Panthers’ record in Big South play is 14-3, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. High Point is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 10-7 in Big South play. Winthrop is second in the Big South with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.6.

High Point makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Winthrop averages 61.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 58.6 High Point gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Nakyah Terrell is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Porter is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Konnor Gambrell is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

