High Point Panthers take on the Winthrop Eagles in Big South Championship

Winthrop Eagles (23-10, 13-5 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (28-5, 16-2 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Winthrop play for the Big South Championship.

The Panthers’ record in Big South games is 16-2, and their record is 12-3 in non-conference games. High Point has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 13-5 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South giving up 77.9 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

High Point makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Winthrop has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

