High Point Panthers and William & Mary Tribe meet in the First 4

William & Mary Tribe (15-18, 12-10 CAA) vs. High Point Panthers (21-11, 16-3 Big South)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and William & Mary square off in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Panthers are 16-3 against Big South opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. High Point has a 9-5 record against teams above .500.

The Tribe are 12-10 in CAA play. William & Mary has a 7-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

High Point makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). William & Mary has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakyah Terrell is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Jaleesa Lawrence is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Bella Nascimento is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 16.3 points and 1.6 steals. Cassidy Geddes is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 67.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

