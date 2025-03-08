High Point Panthers and Radford Highlanders square off in Big South Tournament

Radford Highlanders (20-12, 10-7 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (27-5, 15-2 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (20-12, 10-7 Big South) vs. High Point Panthers (27-5, 15-2 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays in the Big South Tournament against Radford.

The Panthers are 15-2 against Big South opponents and 12-3 in non-conference play. High Point is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 10-7 in Big South play. Radford is fifth in the Big South with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 7.3.

High Point’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juslin Bodo Bodo is averaging 5.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

