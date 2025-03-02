Higginbottom leads Arkansas against Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-21, 2-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-17, 3-12 SEC) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-21, 2-13 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-17, 3-12 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Texas A&M after Izzy Higginbottom scored 32 points in Arkansas’ 75-73 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Aggies are 9-6 on their home court. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sahara Jones averaging 2.6.

The Razorbacks are 2-13 against SEC opponents. Arkansas averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas A&M scores 62.0 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 78.5 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 38.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.5 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Lauren Ware is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Higginbottom is shooting 43.1% and averaging 23.8 points for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 5.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 53.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

