Hernandez, CSU Fullerton Titans square off against the UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons (15-14, 11-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-20, 5-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UCSD in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Titans have gone 4-8 at home. CSU Fullerton averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tritons are 11-6 against Big West opponents. UCSD scores 63.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is averaging 14 points for the Titans. Emily Strachan is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sabrina Ma is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 9.8 points and two steals. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

