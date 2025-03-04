Henley leads UNLV against San Diego State after 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 13-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-13, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 13-5 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (16-13, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -3; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays San Diego State after Jaden Henley scored 23 points in UNLV’s 68-55 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rebels are 10-5 in home games. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 4.1.

The Aztecs are 13-5 in MWC play. San Diego State is 6-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV scores 69.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 63.4 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 71.4 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.0 UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Rishwain is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.7 points. Henley is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Miles Byrd is shooting 38.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Aztecs. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

