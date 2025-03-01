Henderson and the Columbia Lions host conference foe Yale

Yale Bulldogs (4-21, 3-9 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (20-5, 11-1 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Yale Bulldogs (4-21, 3-9 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (20-5, 11-1 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Columbia and Yale meet on Saturday.

The Lions have gone 8-1 in home games. Columbia leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 34.8 boards. Kitty Henderson leads the Lions with 6.1 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 3-9 against Ivy League opponents. Yale gives up 70.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Columbia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 53.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 58.5 Columbia gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Weiss is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.9 points. Cecelia Collins is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mackenzie Egger is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grace Thybulle is averaging 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

