Haynes’ 24 lead George Mason over George Washington 80-65 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Haynes had 24 points in George Mason’s 80-65 win over George Washington on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Haynes also had five rebounds for the Patriots (25-7). Jared Billups scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and five steals. Darius Maddox went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Rafael Castro finished with 17 points for the Revolutionaries (21-12). Christian Jones added 11 points and three steals for George Washington. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. also put up 10 points.

Billups scored George Mason’s last six points.

