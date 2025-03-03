Hayes scores 20, Texas Southern downs Alcorn State 75-59

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Zaire Hayes scored 20 points as Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 75-59 on Monday night. Hayes…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Zaire Hayes scored 20 points as Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 75-59 on Monday night.

Hayes shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (14-16, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kolby Granger scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds.

The Braves (9-20, 9-7) were led in scoring by Djahi Binet, who finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Alcorn State also got 16 points from Marcus Tankersley.

NEXT UP

Texas Southern plays Saturday against Prairie View A&M on the road, and Alcorn State visits Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

