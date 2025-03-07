Hawaii hosts CSU Northridge following Orji’s 22-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-24, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (21-8, 15-4 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-24, 2-17 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (21-8, 15-4 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on Hawaii after Nnenna Orji scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 77-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Wahine are 13-2 in home games. Hawaii is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Matadors have gone 2-17 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is sixth in the Big West with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Yves Cox averaging 5.4.

Hawaii averages 60.0 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.5 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 56.1 points per game, 2.7 more than the 53.4 Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Matadors meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meilani McBee is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging seven points. Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Edwards is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Matadors. Kelly Tumlin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 8-2, averaging 60.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

