Hawaii faces CSU Bakersfield, looks to break road slide

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-14, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 7-12 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-14, 7-11 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 7-12 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Rainbow Warriors face CSU Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners are 8-6 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 7-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-11 in Big West play. Hawaii has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

CSU Bakersfield averages 73.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 70.7 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kody Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ryan Rapp is shooting 44.9% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.