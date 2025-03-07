Harvard plays conference rival Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (14-12, 8-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-15, 6-7 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (14-12, 8-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-15, 6-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Harvard in Ivy League action Saturday.

The Crimson are 6-5 in home games. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Robert Hinton averaging 8.8.

The Big Green are 8-5 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Harvard averages 68.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 71.5 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is averaging 14.4 points for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Big Green: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

