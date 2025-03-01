Harvard hosts Yale following Mbeng’s 21-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (19-6, 12-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-15, 5-7 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (19-6, 12-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-15, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Harvard after Bez Mbeng scored 21 points in Yale’s 72-67 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson are 5-5 on their home court. Harvard averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 12-0 in Ivy League play. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 5.2.

Harvard scores 68.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 69.8 Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 7.9 points. Robert Hinton is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas is averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs. Townsend is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 84.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.