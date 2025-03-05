Hartwig and Evansville host Murray State

Murray State Racers (20-7, 14-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-22, 3-15 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (20-7, 14-4 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-22, 3-15 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Murray State after Maggie Hartwig scored 28 points in Evansville’s 79-68 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces are 7-5 on their home court. Evansville gives up 74.0 points and has been outscored by 11.9 points per game.

The Racers are 14-4 in conference play. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Ava Learn averaging 9.7.

Evansville averages 62.1 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 73.1 Murray State allows. Murray State scores 12.9 more points per game (86.9) than Evansville allows to opponents (74.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig is averaging 16.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Camryn Runner is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Halli Poock averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Katelyn Young is shooting 54.9% and averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Racers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.