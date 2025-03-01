Harper scores 28 in Tennessee State’s 74-69 victory against Southern Indiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 28 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 74-69 on Saturday. Harper also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 28 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 74-69 on Saturday.

Harper also contributed six rebounds for the Tigers (16-15, 12-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlous Williams scored 21 points, going 9 of 13 from the field. Justus Jackson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jayland Randall led the way for the Screaming Eagles (10-20, 5-15) with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Southern Indiana also got 13 points and 15 rebounds from Stephen Olowoniyi. Ryan Hall also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

