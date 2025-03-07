Hannah scores 17 in Bradley’s 70-62 win over Murray State in MVC Tournament quarterfinal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darius Hannah had 17 points in second-seeded Bradley’s 70-62 victory over seventh-seed Murray State in the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Darius Hannah had 17 points in second-seeded Bradley’s 70-62 victory over seventh-seed Murray State in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Friday.

The Braves advance to Saturday’s semifinal round to face the winner of the quarterfinal battle between third-seeded Northern Iowa and 11th-seeded Valparaiso.

Hannah also contributed nine rebounds for the Braves (25-7). Duke Deen shot 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jaquan Johnson had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Kylen Milton led the Racers (16-17) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Nick Ellington added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State. AJ Ferguson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Deen scored eight points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 28-27. Bradley turned a five-point second-half advantage into a 12-point lead with a 7-0 run to make it 63-51 with 2:24 left in the half. Hannah scored 12 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

