Hannah scores 17 as Bradley defeats North Alabama 71-62 in NIT

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah led Bradley over North Alabama on Wednesday night with 17 points off of the…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah led Bradley over North Alabama on Wednesday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 71-62 victory in the NIT.

Bradley (27-8) will play George Mason in the second round.

Hannah also contributed six rebounds for the Braves. Christian Davis scored 13 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jaquan Johnson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

The Lions (24-11) were led in scoring by Donte Bacchus, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jacari Lane added 12 points.

Bradley led 39-21 at halftime, with Davis racking up 11 points. Hannah scored a team-high 12 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.