Hampton visits Rohkohl and Charleston (SC)

Hampton Pirates (7-21, 3-14 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-6, 13-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on Hampton after Lara Rohkohl scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 75-54 victory against the Campbell Camels.

The Cougars are 12-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 3-14 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 57.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 56.0 Charleston (SC) allows to opponents.

The Cougars and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

