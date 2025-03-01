Hall leads UCF against TCU after 26-point game

UCF Knights (15-13, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UCF Knights (15-13, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (15-13, 8-9 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits TCU after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 80-76 win against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs have gone 13-2 at home. TCU has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Knights have gone 6-11 against Big 12 opponents. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.6.

TCU is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% UCF allows to opponents. UCF’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than TCU has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is averaging 19.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

