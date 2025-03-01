Haid’s 15 lead Cent. Conn. St. over Wagner 55-48

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Haid’s 15 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 55-48 on Saturday night. Haid shot 5…

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Haid’s 15 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 55-48 on Saturday night.

Haid shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Blue Devils (23-6, 14-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Darin Smith Jr. shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Blue Devils prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.

The Seahawks (14-15, 6-10) were led in scoring by Zae Blake, who finished with 17 points. Churchill Bounds added 13 points and three blocks.

After tying for first place last season, the Blue Devils wrapped up their fourth outright regular-season NEC championship earlier this week. The Blue Devils will be the top seed when the conference tournament opens on Wednesday. Wagner, the 2014 conference tournament champion, finished seventh this season.

