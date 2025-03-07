Haggerty, No. 16 Memphis Tigers take on the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: PJ Haggerty and No. 16 Memphis host Jamille Reynolds and South Florida in AAC play.

The Tigers are 12-2 on their home court. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.3 assists per game led by Haggerty averaging 3.7.

The Bulls have gone 6-11 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 7-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Memphis makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). South Florida averages 74.8 points per game, 1.7 more than the 73.1 Memphis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Reynolds is shooting 53.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.