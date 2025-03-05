Gunn scores 23 points and DePaul beats Providence 80-77 to snap six-game losing streak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 23 points to help lead DePaul past Providence 80-77 on Wednesday and snap…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 23 points to help lead DePaul past Providence 80-77 on Wednesday and snap a six-game losing streak.

Gunn also added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Demons (12-18, 3-16 Big East Conference). JJ Traynor scored 21 points while finishing 9 of 11 from the floor and added four steals and three blocks. Isaiah Rivera shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Friars (12-18, 6-13) were led in scoring by Corey Floyd Jr., who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Mela added 18 points, six rebounds and four steals for Providence. Bensley Joseph had 11 points and six assists.

Both teams play again on Saturday. DePaul hosts Georgetown and Providence travels to play Xavier in regular-season finales.

