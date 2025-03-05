Guinyard’s 18 lead UT Martin over Tennessee Tech 70-67 in Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 18 points in UT Martin’s 70-67 victory against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tarence Guinyard had 18 points in UT Martin’s 70-67 victory against Tennessee Tech on Wednesday in the opening game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Eighth-seeded UTM will play fourth-seeded Little Rock in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Guinyard added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (14-18). Matija Zuzic scored 10 points, going 2 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Lamine Niang had eight points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

Grant Slatten led the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jaylon Johnson added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Tennessee Tech. Rodney Johnson Jr. also had nine points and nine rebounds.

