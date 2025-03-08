Grimes, MVP Carter lead Tennessee Tech women to 11th OVC title, 82-76 in OT over Lindenwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Reghan Grimes scored 23 points, Keeley Carter scored nine of her 21 in overtime and Tennessee…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Reghan Grimes scored 23 points, Keeley Carter scored nine of her 21 in overtime and Tennessee Tech captured its 11th Ohio Valley Conference championship with an 82-76 win over Lindenwood on Saturday, although the Golden Eagles had their NCAA Tournament berth wrapped up.

With Lindenwood transitioning to Division I, Tennessee Tech earned its 12th NCAA trip with its 88-78 win over Southern Indiana in the semifinals.

Carter, the tourney MVP, had a three-point play to give the Golden Eagles a 76-74 lead with 1:01 to play. After Brooke Coffey’s layup pulled Lindenwood even with a layup, Carter hit a pullup jumper and then came up with a steal, leading to her two free throws and an 80-76 lead with 13.2 seconds left.

The Lions missed five of their last six shots and Tech, which has won 17 straight, was 8 of 9 at the foul line in overtime.

Chloe Larry, who had the last two free throws, scored 15 points for the top-seeded Golden Eagles (26-5), who went 24 of 29 from the line with Carter going 13 of 13.

Coffey had a career-high 20 points for the Lions (21-10), who were in their first title game. Ellie Brueggemann added 19.

Both teams had long dry spells down the stretch but Brueggemann put the Lions on top 70-68 with a layup at the 2:13 mark. Grimes tied it with a fadeaway from the left baseline with 19.2 seconds to go.

Brueggemann had a good look from around the foul line and Coffey had a chance for a putback on the miss as time ran out in regulation.

Lindenwood led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, 33-32 at the half and 59-55 after three quarters.

