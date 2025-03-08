Green’s 20 help Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 76-58

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Al Green’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UTEP 76-58 in a regular season finale on…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Al Green’s 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UTEP 76-58 in a regular season finale on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech finished sixth in Conference USA and will advance to the quarterfinal-round of the tournament to face the third seed in Huntsville, Ala. on Thursday.

Green shot 7 for 10, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9). Amaree Abram scored 13 points, going 5 of 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Sean Newman Jr. shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Miners (17-14, 7-11) were led by KJ Thomas, who posted 12 points. Devon Barnes added 11 points and two steals for UTEP. Otis Frazier III also had seven points and three steals. The Miners prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Newman led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 34-22 at the break. Louisiana Tech pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points. They outscored UTEP by six points in the final half, as Green led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

